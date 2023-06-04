Four consortiums bid for Haifa-Nazareth light rail

Four international consortiums have filed bids for the final tender of the Nofit light rail. The tender was issued by the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety through Trans Israel National Transportation Ventures after passing the preliminary qualifying phase (P.Q.) of the tender.

The Nofit light rail is a major project that will connect the Haifa metropolitan area with Nazareth and will have a major socioeconomic impact on northern Israel.

The four consortiums that have bid for the tender are: Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) and Spanish company CAF; French company Alstom, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) and Minrav Holdings (TASE: MNRV); Spanish company COMSA, Dan and Danya Cebus (TASE: DNYA); and Shikun & Binui Holdings (TASE: SKBN) and Egged.

The Nofit light rail project is being promoted using the PPP (public private partnership) method, with the tender winner financing and planning the project and taking responsibility for the project's construction and operation. The concession works are expected to start next year, and light rail operations are scheduled to begin in 2028.

The tender winner will design, build, supply and install all the project's railway systems, procure railcars, and operate and maintain the light rail for 25 years. The concessionaire will provide signaling systems, the line's electrification, communication systems, ticketing and information systems for passengers, and build tracks, stations, the depot complex, a control center and more.

Due to 40% projected population growth in the Nazareth metropolitan region by 2040 and 70% population growth in Shafaram and Kiryat Ata, and an anticipated 60% rise in the number of jobs in the area, this is a reality-changing project for the region's residents.

The Nofit light rail will serve the residents of the north and is designed to create a fast, convenient and accessible transportation line by connecting the towns in the northern metropolitan area - Haifa, Haifa Bay, Nazareth and Nof Hagalil.

The light rail will be an advanced and environmentally friendly means of transport, powered by electricity, and using innovative and green technology, which will allow for the first time in Israel continuous travel in urban and intercity areas without changing means of transport.

The Nofit light rail line will extend over 41 kilometers with 20 stations, Park and Ride car parks along the route, a depot complex and a control center. Over 30 light rail trains will operate on the line with a maximum travel frequency of every 4 minutes, and 100,000 passengers are expected to travel on it daily, at a planned travel speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Minister of Transport Miri Regev said, "The kick-off for the tender for constructing the Nofit light rail system is a huge project that will connect Nazareth and the Galilee communities with the Haifa metropolitan area that brings a wonderful message to the residents of the north, of renewal and growth - a stable connection between the northern periphery and the center of the country - bringing benefits of freedom of movement and better selection of job opportunities.

"Four leading and reputable consortiums, each representing Israeli and international cooperation, bidding for the tender is an impressive expression of confidence in the Israeli economy's resilience, stability and future. Together with the residents of the north, we are waiting in anticipation for the selection of the winner and the start of the work, already this year."

Trans-Israel CEO Dan Shenbach added, "We are making giant strides towards realizing the Nofit light rail project, the flagship project of Trans- Israel, which will bring about a transportation, social and economic revolution in the north. The international groups competing in the tender consist of the leading and professional companies in the world in the fields of infrastructure, operation and financing, which indicates an expression of confidence in the project and its importance."

