Four towers approved for Tel Aviv country club lot

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Local Planning and Building Committee has approved the Country Boulevard plan near the Glilot Interchange on the northwestern border of Tel Aviv. The plan involves demolishing the Tel Aviv Country Club and building on the site three 39-floor towers and one 44-floor tower.

The towers will include an estimated 456 housing units including 70 housing units for rent, 37,500 square meters of office space, and 7,650 square meters of public buildings. The plan is subject to approval by the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee.

The Country Club by the Glilot Interchange was built in 1965 and was the first of its kind in Israel with an Olympic swimming pool, 11 tennis courts and parking spaces for 600 cars. The country club operated until 2004. The 7.75 acre site is owned by Inverscience Touristics together with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality.

The plan submitted to the committee was drawn up by Moore Yaski Sivan (MYS) architects, which was designed to include a wide east-west boulevard to the north of the project near the Tachelet Beach in Herzliya, making easy access to the seafront park and beach. In the center of the plan is an area of 11,900 square meters for public buildings and a large neighborhood park.

Transforming the Country Club into an area of high-rise buildings is part of a much larger development in the northwest of Tel Aviv and Herzliya's Hof Hatechelet, which among other things will include the new campus for Internet building services company Wix and the 80-floor Blue Tower.

