Future Meat opens world's first cultured meat facility

Israeli food-tech company Future Meat Technologies, which has developed innovative technology to produce cultured meat, has announced that it has opened the world's first industrial cultured meat facility. The Rehovot-based company says that it has the manufacturing capacity to produce 500 kilograms of cultured products a day, equivalent to 5,000 hamburgers.

Future Meat Technologies CEO Rom Kshuk said, "This facility opening marks a huge step in Future Meat Technologies' path to market, serving as a critical enabler to bring our products to shelves by 2022. Having a running industrial line accelerates key processes such as regulation and product development."

The production plant can already produce cultured chicken, pork and lamb, without the use of animal serum or genetic modification (non-GMO) with the production of beef coming soon. Future Meat Technologies platform enables fast production cycles, about 20-times faster than traditional animal agriculture.

The technology is based on the work of Prof. Yaakov Nahmias at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the company's founder and CSO. He said, "After demonstrating that cultured meat can reach cost parity faster than the market anticipated, this production facility is the real game-changer. This facility demonstrates our proprietary media rejuvenation technology in scale, allowing us to reach production densities 10-times higher than the industrial standard. Our goal is to make cultured meat affordable for everyone, while ensuring we produce delicious food that is both healthy and sustainable, helping to secure the future of coming generations."

The company said that its cruelty-free production process is expected to generate 80% less greenhouse emissions and use 99% less land and 96% less freshwater than traditional meat production.

Future Meat Technologies aims to reach US shelves in 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2021

