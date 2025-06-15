Gas flow from Leviathan and Karish halted, Bazan pipeline hit

Government company The Israel Natural Gas Lines Company (TASE: INGL) notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) this morning that Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen has ordered a temporary halt to the flow of natural gas from the Karish and Leviathan offshore gas fields due to the security situation. Among the TASE companies affected are NewMed Energy Partnerships (TASE: NWMD) and Ratio Energies (TASE: RATI), which own stakes in Leviathan and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG), which operates the Karish field.

In addition, Bazan Group (TASE: BZN), (formerly Oil Refineries) informed the TASE that as a result of the Iranian missile attack in the north last night, it suffered localized damage to its transmission pipeline, at the Haifa Bay complex. The company added that there were no injuries or casualties. Despite the damage, the company added that as of this date, "the refining facilities continue to operate, while some of the downstream facilities (refining various products) at the complex have been shut down."

Bazan says it is examining the impact on its operations, as well as "the manner and timing of the return to operation of the aforementioned downstream facilities, including the implications of the damage on its financial results, among other things, taking into account its rights, including under the Property Tax Law." Bazan's market cap this morning was NIS 2.7 billion.

