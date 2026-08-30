Gasoline prices to hit record high Monday night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Monday at midnight September 1, 2026, by NIS 0.16 per liter to NIS 8.25 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The charge for service at pumps will rise by NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.26 per liter. These prices include VAT. This equals the record ever price for gasoline in Israel in September 2012.

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Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Fuel Authority managing director Bat Sheva Abuhatzira says that the factors influencing the price rise this month are the 6% rise in gasoline prices on global markets offset by a 3% strengthening of the shekel against the US dollar. Overall, the changes in gasoline prices on global markets and the dollar exchange rate resulted in an increase of NIS0.10 per liter.

Although crude oil prices fell last month, which may have led to estimates that the price of fuel was also expected to fall, high refining costs changed the equation. "The refining margin - the gap between the price of gasoline and the price of oil - increased by about 50% compared with the previous month and reflects a situation in which the global shortage of refined fuel products is high," explains Chen Herzog, BDO's chief economist. "This is due, among other things, to the blockade of refineries in the Persian Gulf and the damage to refineries in Russia in the war with Ukraine."

In addition, the Israel Tax Authority updated the excise component in accordance with the index, which caused an increase of about NIS 0.05 per liter. A semi-annual update was also carried out and the marketing margin increased by NIS 0.01. All of these changes resulted in a total increase of NIS 0.16 per liter in September.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 30, 2026.

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