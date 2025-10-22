Generation Capital raises NIS 280m on TASE

Generation Capital (TASE: GNRS) infrastructure fund has raised about NIS 280 million, through issuing shares and options to a number of institutional entities led by More Investment House.

As part of the offering, the fund, which is managed by Yossi Singer and Erez Balasha, issued shares that will constitute 15.5% of its equity. The company also granted the institutional investors an option to purchase shares at a future exercise price that is about 21% higher than the current share price (NIS 1.2).

The offering was led by More Investment House, which will become a stakeholder in the fund with a holding of about 9%. In addition, most of the institutional entities that hold shares in the fund participated in the process, including the Phoenix, Migdal, Menora Mivtachim, Yelin Lapidot and Harel.

Generation notes that the proceeds from the offering are expected to be used primarily for investments and development of activities in the energy sector through Powergen, and the environment through Logen, areas in which the fund sees major growth in the coming years.

The offering comes after the fund's shares have shown a return of 60% since the start of 2025 and have risen more than 80% in the past year, bringing its market cap to NIS 1.47 billion. The fund expects to end the year with a cash flow of at least NIS 170 million, compared with NIS 110 million in 2023 and 2024.

"The offering reflects the great potential that investors see in Generation and their expectation of a further significant increase in value," said Generation Capital CEO Erez Balasha. "The current offering is expected to lead to a significant strengthening of capital for Generation and will allow us to continue to grow, mainly in the fields of energy and the environment, areas in which we expect high returns in the coming years."

