German arms exports to Israel up sharply

Contrary to reports that Germany has imposed an unannounced arms embargo on Israel, new data show that German defense exports have actually jumped sharply in recent months. According to data from the German Foreign Ministry, in the last three months alone (since the beginning of August), Germany has approved defense exports to Israel worth about €94 million ($102 million).

The figures confirm what German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a parliamentary debate three weeks ago, that the embargo claims are false accusations. "Germany did not decide not to supply arms, we have supplied arms and will supply arms to Israel... This is the attitude of the federal government. We made decisions in the government that will ensure that there will be additional shipments of weapons in the near future, and then you will see that these were false accusations."

Scholz was responding to accusations by the conservative opposition on double-talk over the government's commitment to help Israel. The accusations were based on partial reports in various media regarding the volume of exports. It now turns out that the German government has significantly increased the rate of defense export approvals to Israel since the beginning of August. According to estimates, German defense exports to Israel this year will overtake those made in 2022 (€32 million) and 2021 (€88 million). However, 2023 still remains the peak year for German defense exports to Israel, totaling €360 million, most of it after the attack on October 7.

