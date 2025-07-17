Germany in advanced talks to buy Israeli unmanned sub - report

Germany and Israel are in advanced talks for the sale of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) BlueWhale unmanned submarine, "Defense Network" website reports. BluWhale was developed in a collaboration between IAI and German company Atlas Electronics. BlueWhale allows intelligence gathering using a telescopic mast that emerges from the water while diving (similar to a submarine periscope), on which radar and electro-optical systems are installed to detect targets at sea and on shore.

The satellite communication antennas on the mast transmit the collected information in real time to designated command posts, which can be located anywhere, at sea and on shore. BlueWhale is reportedly 10.9 meters long, has a diameter of 1.12 meters, and weighs 5.5 tons. It is electrically powered, can reach a speed of seven knots and is capable of patrolling for at least ten days, depending on the configuration and missions. Submarine detection and acoustic intelligence gathering is carried out using a sonar tens of meters long, which is installed on both sides of the submarine.

German interest in the unmanned submarine was expressed in July last year, when the commander of the German Navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack, visited Israel and met with his Israeli counterpart Vice Admiral David Saar Salama. Previously, about a week and a half before the October 7 attack, IAI and the German company Atlas Electronics presented BlueWhale at the Repmus NATO exercise, which involves testing unmanned naval systems in an operational environment. This was a demonstration of the device in front of about 200 academics, defense industries and the military from 30 countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 17, 2025.

