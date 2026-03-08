Germany plans €6b Elbit PULS deal - report

The German government is mulling a major procurement of the EuroPULS rocket system developed by Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT), worth about €6 billion, according to reports in the international media attributed to anonymous sources.

The EuroPULS is a specially adapted system for Europe of the PULS system for launching multiple rockets. The system and rockets are manufactured by a partnership between Elbit Germany, German-French company KDNS, and German company Diehl. Elbit has previously told the media that it plans making Germany a European production center for this series.

To date, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands have ordered EuroPULS systems, and Greece has been reported to be planning to procure the system. "Bloomberg" reports that as part of the German military's process of strengthening, it is currently considering a massive purchase of about 500 EuroPULS-250 systems for the German army and 250 for other governments under the same terms. The German army is also considering a massive procurement of rockets for these systems.

The agreement may be ratified within the next year, the report said. The total deal for launchers and rockets would amount to an estimated €6 billion, and would represent a further deepening of defense ties between Germany and Israel. This follows the sale of the Arrow 3 from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for €3.5 billion, additional interceptors for the system for billions, as well as deals to sell attack drones and an unmanned submarine, also from IAI.

It has previously been reported that the European partnership that produces the system is currently negotiating with a number of German companies about possible production plants throughout Germany, which will meet the increased demand.

Elbit declined to comment on the report, as did the German companies involved. The "Defense News" website reported that in addition to Diehl and KNDS, with which Elbit has already formed a partnership to produce the systems, other companies that may participate in production are MBDA and Bayern Chemie.

"Bloomberg" said that Swedish companies Saab AB and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA may also take part in the production of rockets. According to the report, some of the launchers and missiles will be delivered by 2030, and the rockets Included in the order will be for a range of 150 kilometers. After this year, additional procurements of thousands of rockets are planned each year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.