Gett close to SPAC merger at $1.1b valuation - report

Israeli taxi hailing app Gett is close to a SPAC merger at a valuation of $1.1 billion, people familiar with the matter have told "The Wall Street Journal." The sources told the newspaper that Gett is close to a deal with Rosecliff Acquisition I, a SPAC backed by the investment firm Rosecliff Venture Management. Gett has raised $850 million since it was founded including $300 million from Volkswagen. The company raised $100 million in July 2020 at a company valuation of $1.5 billion. The company has had a positive cash flow since the end of 2019 but its valuation has fallen over recent quarters. RELATED ARTICLES Gett raises $100m at $1.5b valuation Gett's main markets are in the UK, Israel and Russia after closing its Juno ridesharing unit in New York in 2019. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2021. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.