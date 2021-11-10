Gett close to SPAC merger at $1.1b valuation - report

Israeli taxi hailing app Gett is close to a SPAC merger at a valuation of $1.1 billion, people familiar with the matter have told "The Wall Street Journal." The sources told the newspaper that Gett is close to a deal with Rosecliff Acquisition I, a SPAC backed by the investment firm Rosecliff Venture Management.

Gett has raised $850 million since it was founded including $300 million from Volkswagen. The company raised $100 million in July 2020 at a company valuation of $1.5 billion. The company has had a positive cash flow since the end of 2019 but its valuation has fallen over recent quarters.

Gett's main markets are in the UK, Israel and Russia after closing its Juno ridesharing unit in New York in 2019.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2021.

