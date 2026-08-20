Gett relaunches overseas activity

Just four months ago, Israel transport solutions company Gett sold its London operations to US ride-hailing app Lyft. This effectively ended its official journey outside of Israel, after also operating in Russia and the US. However, this week Gett marked a renewed, slightly different return abroad when it launched a service for booking rides overseas for payment directly from the app - aimed mainly at Israeli customers. The service has already launched in 25 countries, including the US, Italy and Spain, and is scheduled to expand to more than 70 countries later.

This move is part of a broader trend that has been taking place in the company in recent years. Gett CEO Mark Oun tells "Globes," "Over the years, Gett has raised almost a billion dollars, Anyone who raises a billion dollars has to be in a much bigger place. So at first, a lot of the money went into different places in the world, and we thought about setting up what we set up here.

"But later on, we realized that this battle costs a lot of money. We realized that our market is here in Israel, and here we can create value. From here, we go out and create value for Israelis abroad as well. And for that, you don't need a billion dollars. When the technology is not good, then you have to go from country to country and connect the drivers. We're not there anymore. With a relatively small budget, we created a platform that can connect local suppliers from all directions. There is no other company that manages to launch a product in 70 countries with the push of a button. With the current change, a customer will be able to enter the app from abroad, order a taxi in Hebrew, and see the price in shekels. Even when you leave the country, I'm still with you."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2026.

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