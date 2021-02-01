Gilat unit wins $50m broadband satellite deal

Israeli satellite networking technology company Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) announced today that its Wavestream unit has been awarded a deal worth more than $50 million from a leading satellite operator to support the gateways for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband satellite constellation. Wavestream has been selected to supply Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) for the project.

This is the third major project that Gilat has won in recent weeks after several years in which it received a low number of new orders. The company's share price is currently 0.77% higher on Nasdaq at $11.51, giving a market cap of $640 million.

Wavestream’s Gateway-Class PowerStream 160Ka SSPA, designed specifically for networks using wide bandwidth uplinks and high order modulation schemes, was selected because of its technical performance and reliability in harsh environments, addressing the stringent requirements of Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) constellations.

Wavestream general manager Bob Huffman said, "Wavestream has been selected as the vendor of choice to support the delivery of essential Gateways for the Low Earth Orbit satellite program. Wavestream's proven technological advantage, as well as our unmatched production capacity, makes us a perfect supplier for the high volume of Ka-band Gateway-class SSPAs required for this constellation."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021