Givatayim approves 4,000-home urban renewal project

Givatayim Municipality has approved for deposit with the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee, a large urban renewal plan on the eastern border of the city. The plan includes the construction of 4,000 housing units in 15-30 floor towers, and the demolition of the 1,900 apartments in the area at the moment. An additional 936 housing units will be built as part of the urban renewal program and 269 existing housing units will remain unchanged.

The plans covers 238 dunam (238,000 square meters) in the eastern streets of Givatayim including Ben Gurion Street on the border with Ramat Gan, Arlozorov Street, Shenkin and Borochov streets and the Poalei Harekevet neighborhood as well as Reines, Bereshit, Ha'ma'a lot and Sirkin Streets to the south.

A survey conducted in this area two years ago found that there were 235 buildings with 1,911 apartments including small 80 square meter apartments, standard sized 110 square meter apartments and a range of larger apartments. These apartments house 4,500 residents, which is about 7% of the total population of Givatayim.

The city's overall masterplan defines this area as zoned for urban renewal including demolition and reconstruction plans in certain areas.

The plan was designed by Barre Levie Dayan architects.

Givatayim Mayor Ran Kunik tells "Globes," "This is the right urban renewal plan for Givatayim, which will create large space for public buildings and education.

"At this time with the real estate market in a deep low, the municipality is doing all that it can to release as many housing units as possible onto the market. Very soon hundreds of housing units will be occupied in the Hi-Tower project and I also hope in the Ben Gurion area as well as other areas that we are promoting, and will promote at a high rate."

The Government Urban Renewal Authority designed and financed the plan together with the municipality.

