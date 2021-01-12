Glilot launches $170m VC growth fund

Israeli venture capital fund Glilot Capital Partners today announced that it has launched its first early growth fund Glilot Plus (Glilot+). Glilot+ operates in parallel to Glilot’s seed fund, which has made investments in six new companies over the past ten months. Glilot+ has completed several investments already and is Glilot Capital’s fifth fund to-date, bringing total assets under management to $500 million.

The new fund will invest in post-Series A enterprise software and cybersecurity companies and will lead or participate in advanced rounds, making investments of between $5-20 million in 15 companies.

Glilot Capital was established in 2011 by managing partners Kobi Samboursky and Arik Kleinstein, with Nofar Amikam later joining as partner. All three have extensive experience in founding and managing startups, and have led Glilot’s funds to impressive achievements over the last decade. Glilot is the only Israeli fund that has been ranked four times by international research company Preqin as the best performing fund worldwide

Glilot+ is led by Lior Litwak, who joins Glilot as managing partner after serving as Partner at M12, Microsoft’s venture fund.

Samboursky said, "After a successful decade, we are expanding our activity and will now be able to support leading companies at every stage of their growth."

