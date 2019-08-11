Goldman Sachs sees shekel continuing to gain

Goldman Sachs published an in-depth analysis of the factors behind the strengthening of the shekel and concludes that the Israeli currency will continue to gain. "We see possibilities for the dollar/shekel exchange rate strengthening to NIS 3.45/$ over the next six to 12 months, providing," Goldman Sachs stresses, "the Bank of Israel does not intervene on the market."

Golman Sachs says that anyway the Bank of Israel only has a narrow range for maneuver in using the interest rate as an instrument. Goldman Sachs also refers to Bank of Israel's Governor Prof. Amir Yaron's comments two weeks ago about "additional tools" at his disposal. "The question is whether intervention in foreign exchange is still an effective tool? Goldman Sachs asks. "Interventions in foreign currency have an effect mainly as signals. They lose their effect when the bank raises the interest rate, as happened last year.

Nevertheless, we think that in the current conditions (the exchange of governors and the dovish policies of central banks) intervention can be a credible means and even if we think that it won't change the trend, they can prevent a major appreciation of the shekel." Goldman Sachs concludes that without intervention by the Bank of Israel, they expect the exchange rate to move towards NIS 3.45/$.

Goldman Sachs analysis outlines some of the reasons for the strengthening of the shekel including the possible listing of Israel on the FTSE's flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) and foreign currency hedging by institutional bodies. The final decision on Israel's listing on the WGBI will be taken over the next month. Goldman Sachs estimates that Israel will receive 0.25% of the overall index.

Goldman Sachs estimates that institutional investors in Israel sold foreign currency worth $4.8 billion in the first half of 2019, thus making a huge contribution to the strengthening of the shekel. In 2018, institutional investors purchased $7.6 billion worth of shekels.

Goldman Sachs also cites the strong growth in the Israeli economy (5.2% in the first quarter on an annualized basis), the 3% GDP surplus in the balance of payments and the 4% GDP of foreign investments. Increased high-tech exports and the fall in the price of oil have also helped the Israeli economy, Goldman Sachs observes.

