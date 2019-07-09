Google acquires Israeli storage co Elastifile

Google has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli cloud storage co Elastifile, The acquisition of Elastifile is expected to be completed later this year and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon the close of the acquisition, Elastifile will join Google Cloud.

Based in Herzliya and Santa Clara, Elastifile provides scalable, enterprise file storage for the cloud. The company, which was founded in 2013 by industry veterans and serial entrepreneurs Amir Aharoni, Shahar Frank, and Roni Luxenburg, has raised $75 million to date, according to IVC. Investors include Western Digital Capital, CE Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital and Cisco Investments.

Google said that Elastifile has pioneered solving the challenges associated with file storage for enterprise-grade applications running at scale in the cloud. They’ve built a unique software-defined approach to managed Network Attached Storage (NAS), enabling organizations to scale performance or capacity without cumbersome overhead. Building on this technology, our teams are excited to join together and integrate Elastifile with Google Cloud Filestore.

Elastifile CEO Erwan Menard said, "Helping our customers solve difficult storage challenges for their most critical workloads has enabled these enterprises to unleash the full benefits of the cloud. We’re excited to join Google for the next part of our journey, building on the success we’ve had together over the past two and a half years. File storage is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google, we are well-positioned to serve those needs."

He added, "Earlier this year, we launched Elastifile File Service on GCP, a fully-managed version of Elastifile integrated with Google Cloud. Customers like Appsbroker, eSilicon and Forbes have already taken advantage of the latest Elastifile solutions on GCP."

