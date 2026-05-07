Google Finance AI beta version launches in Israel

In recent days, a new AI tool for investors has reached Israel - the beta version of Google Finance. The new tool includes a customized display of investment portfolios and advanced market analysis. The interface has also been upgraded to allow for more convenient tracking of real-time data and comparing stock performance against key indices. Google's new model features the latest advances in the AI race, in which each company is looking for its own niche to dominate.

Another such example is OpenAI's new tool for creating images. This is after the company closed its video generator Sora. Anthropic, for its part, continues to expand in the field of code writing, and recently shook up software stocks with new models in the cybersecurity field, which even managed to stress the major central banks.

Alongside tech developments, the balance of power and collaborations in the market are changing. An example of this can be found in OpenAI and its main cloud provider - Microsoft. The two recently announced a new partnership agreement in which revenue sharing payments from OpenAI to Microsoft will continue until 2030, regardless of OpenAI’s technological progress. OpenAI will pay Microsoft 20% of every subscription purchase on ChatGPT.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft remains OpenAI’s primary cloud provider, but the AI company will be able to serve its products on any cloud provider, including Amazon and Google. Microsoft will also continue to hold an IP license for OpenAI’s AI models until 2032, but the license will no longer be exclusive.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2026.

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