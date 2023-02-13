search
Google begins Israel layoffs

Google HQ credit: Paresh Dave, Reuters
13 Feb, 2023 18:47
Google Israel has begun summoning employees who will be dismissed for a hearing as part of the layoff process.

After announcing last month that it was laying off 6% of its worldwide workforce of 12,000 employees, Google has begun its layoffs in Israel, sources familiar with the matter have told "Globes." Google Israel has begun summoning employees who will be dismissed for a hearing as part of the layoff process. The hearings are expected to continue until at least Thursday.

The layoffs will hit many teams including those working for the company's iconic search engine, Google Cloud, Waze which was acquired by Google a decade ago and recently lost its independence and was merged with Google Maps, and the marketing department.

Google declined to comment on the report.

