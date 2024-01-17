Google Israel set to begin layoffs

Google Israel will begin laying off employees in the coming few days, including senior executives, sources close to the company have told "Globes." Google currently has 2,000 employees in Israel including 250 in the marketing and advertising departments.

Yesterday "Business Insider" reported that Google has begun laying off hundreds of employees from its advertising and sales division. The report cited an internal memo circulated by Google SVP & chief business officer Philipp Schindler in which he said that the layoffs were the result of organizational changes and the way the company's sales team operates.

The layoffs in Israel follow reports around the world that the tech giant plans firing thousands of employees, among other things due to a reorganization, especially in the advertising and marketing divisions. "The Daily Mail" reported that Google had announced it was laying off more than 700 people from its San Francisco, Sunnyvale and Mountain View locations. On January 11, "The Daily Mail" reported that Google jobs mainly from its augmented reality hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit.

Other sources have said that the search giant is introducing a rating method for its new employees, which would see 2% of the work force let go - about 3,500 employees.

In January 2022, Google cut about 6% of its workforce - about 12,000 employees - in the biggest round of layoffs in the company's history. Reports said that the layoffs were due to a slowdown in digital advertising and increasing competition in cloud technology.

Despite this 2023 revenue rose 9.5% to $59.6 billion and the share price of Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG), Google's parent company, rose 58% in 2023.

No response has been forthcoming from Google Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2024.

