Govt reveals details of Tel Aviv congestion charge

Israel's government is introducing a congestion charge in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan region. The measure has been included in the Economic Arrangements bill, which will pass through the Knesset alongside the State Budget bill.

In the bill's explanation it said that its aim is not to increase the public coffers but to discourage cars. "The aim of the arrangement is to correct the current distorted figure in the tax system in the field of transportation, in a way that will ease congestion on the roads. Those who choose to drive in their own car in certain areas during the rush hour will bear a higher tax burden compared with those who choose to travel on public transportation. Similar plans are applied around the world that have brought about a 15%-20% decrease in the volume of journeys in cities like London, Singapore and Stockholm."

The bill proposes that a graduated fee be charged in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan region during weekdays with the charge collected electronically through cameras as on Road 6 and the Tel Aviv fast lane. The Tel Aviv Metropolitan region will be divided into three fee zones - central Tel Aviv, and inner and outer rings.

Drivers on the outer zone between 6.30 am and 10 am will be charged Nis 5 for driving in the outer ring and NIS 10 for traveling in each of the outer ring and central Tel Aviv. Between 3 pm and 7 pm, drivers will be charged NIS 2.50 in the outer zone and NIS 5 in each of the inner zone and central Tel Aviv. Thus the maximum fee payable in one day will be NIS 37.50 and there will be discounts for drivers with subscriptions. Buses, taxis, emergency and some service vehicles will be exempt from the charge.

