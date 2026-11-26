Greece has received its first shipment of air-to-ground munitions from Israel, including the Spice bombs and Rampage missiles. This was confirmed by senior officials in Athens to Greek media. This offensive enhancement for the Hellenic Air Force’s F-16 fleet is not being well-received in Turkey, especially as it accompanies strategic deals in air defense and artillery.

The agreement for the procurement of Spice 1000 and Spice 2000 guidance bombs, as well as Rampage missiles, was signed in 2022. The delivery of these munitions marks the final stage of its integration into the Greek military. The Spice 1000 is manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems as part of the Spice series of bombs, which consists of guidance kits for air-to-ground munitions, designed for three types of bombs of varying weights.

The Spice 1000 weighs 450 kilograms and has a range of 100 kilometers, while the Spice 2000 weighs 900 kilograms and has a range of 60 kilometers. The entire system, also developed by Rafael, was awarded the Israel Defense Prize, owing to its unique capability. Spice allows munitions that were originally unguided, such as the MK 83 and MK 84, to navigate and home in on a target autonomously, without relying on GPS. This is achieved via an electro-optical seeker head, which utilizes an innovative mathematical algorithm to compare the target image against the system's real-time visual input, resulting in an accuracy of less than three meters.

The "Greek City Times" reported that senior officials in the Hellenic Air Force have also expressed interest in procuring the Spice 250, which weighs 75 kilograms, and has a range of 100 kilometers with the 250ER variant extending that range to150 kilometers.

The Rampage, developed jointly by Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Tomer, is integrated into various Israeli Air Force aircraft and designed to strike targets from a range of 150-250 kilometers. The primary advantage of conducting strikes from such distances is the combination of high precision (with a margin of error of only about three meters) and a reduced risk to combat pilots operating in enemy airspace.

In the context of Greece, should a conflict with Turkey arise, these missiles could be launched from Greek territory against targets in Turkey. Greek reports highlight this as a critical factor given Turkey’s diverse air defense network, which includes the Russian S-400 system for high-altitude defense, as well as domestically produced systems, such as the Hisar and Siper, for lower-altitude coverage.

Both Spice and Rampage share a key feature: their electro-optical capabilities render them immune to GPS jamming. In the case of the Rampage, its supersonic speed, launch range of 150-250 kilometers (depending on the aircraft's altitude), and the fact that an F-16 can carry four such missiles simultaneously make it extremely difficult to intercept. This capability has already been demonstrated by Israel in Iran.

The Greeks also do not hesitate to highlight their capabilities and recently, took advantage of their Ministry of Defence’s Security Forces Day to showcase the Spice and Rampage munitions. Greece is also significantly upgrading its F-16 fleet. Earlier this month, it received its 63rd aircraft of the advanced Viper variant, with the remainder of the order expected to arrive from the US by the end of 2027.

A series of deals

The delivery of air-to-ground munitions follows strategic agreements between Israel and Greece with signs that further deals are in the pipeline. About three months ago, Greece procured three air defense systems from Israel, Spyder, Barak MX, and David’s Sling, for €3.1 billion, as part of the strategic Achilles' Shield deal. In April, Greece finalized a €650 million agreement with Elbit Systems for the procurement of PULS artillery systems.

Earlier this week, Greek news outlet "Kathimerini" reported that Greece and Israel are in talks on additional deals worth €1 billion. These discussions cover electronic warfare systems, long-range missiles, and the expansion of the combat aircraft training center established by Elbit in Kalamata three years ago. Furthermore, according to "Kathimerini," Greek officials are continuing talks with IAI on procurement of LORA missiles, which have a range of 400 kilometers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

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