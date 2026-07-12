Urban renewal plan includes Haifa's tallest building

A sub-committee of the Haifa Local Planning and Building Committee and the city engineer architect Orit Mertz recently approved an urban renewal plan for the Kiryat Eliezer neighborhood. The plan adjacent to Haifa’s southern gateway business center will include a 65-floor building, which will be the tallest in northern Israel, alongside a 51-floor building and 35-floor building.

The developer Shoval Group says "The Gateway" project also involves demolishing 128 apartments in four four-floor buildings and replacing them with 618 housing units in the three residential towers.

Strategic importance for the entire north"

The project is located at the core of the four coastal neighborhoods designated for urban renewal - Kiryat Eliezer, Kiryat Eliyahu, Bat Galim and the lower city. The complex is adjacent to Hagana Boulevard, which is a central traffic artery connecting the city of Haifa from south to north, via the municipal highway and a main urban road. The level of service in public transport is high, and the complex is connected to a network of mass transit systems - a railway station, metro lines and many bus lines. A new central railway station is planned adjacent to the project.

The complex is also planned to include student dormitories and special housing, very small apartments (30-55 square meters), small apartments (56-80 square meters), 8,445 square meters for commerce, 21,860 square meters for offices, 4,500 square meters of public buildings in the towers complex, and another area designated for the construction of an 18-class elementary school. The complex will also include an underground parking lot with 520 parking spaces, and the developer will be able to increase it to up to 800 for the maintenance of the towers worth at least NIS 5 million and receive in return an additional 4,230 square meters of employment space.

Shoval Engineering Group CEO Yishay Roth said following the recommendation to deposit the plan: "This is a project of strategic importance for Haifa and the entire north. The Gateway is set to create a new entrance gate to the city and combine homes, employment, commerce, tourism and public spaces at the highest level. This is a project that will contribute to the economic and urban development of Haifa for many years to come."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 12, 2026.

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