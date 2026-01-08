Hailo cuts 10% of workforce

Israeli chip company Hailo, which develops dedicated processors for running AI applications on smart edge devices, is currently streamlining and laying off about 10% of its workforce of 300 employees. According to industry sources, this is a move designed to adapt the company's structure to its present phase of activity, while focusing on areas it identifies with immediate and long-term commercial potential.

In recent years, Hailo has been operating at the heart of one of the hottest trends in the chip industry - the transfer of AI processing from main data centers to edge devices, including smart cameras, industrial systems, vehicles and IoT applications. Since its inception, the company has raised hundreds of millions of dollars and achieved a valuation of over $1 billion, but like many companies in the hardware sector, it operates in an extremely competitive environment, characterized by long development cycles, high capital investments and continuous pressure from giant global players. According to the company, this is a new focus of the company in accordance with market needs, unconnected to financing rounds.

According to sources, the layoffs do not reflect a change in strategy or a significant slowdown in business activity, and Hailo continues to operate as usual with customers and partners worldwide. The sources add that these layoffs are specific adjustments to strengthen operational efficiency and preserve the company's ability to implement its technological roadmap in the coming years.

Hailo said, "The company has made a strategic decision to expand its activities into the fields of robotics and physical AI - industries where there is an acceleration in the adoption of AI and to cut investment in several other areas that are adopting the technology more slowly. Accordingly, we are making adjustments to the organizational structure, so that it will support the business focus and the company's continued growth and will include, among other things, a minimal reduction in the number of employees. As part of the move, the company is expected to raise significant capital that will enable it to realize the strategic plan."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.