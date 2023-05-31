Halliburton VP: Innovation can drive the energy industry forward

"We must not underestimate the central role of entrepreneurship and innovation in driving the energy industry forward," Halliburton Region VP Europe, Eurasia and sub-Saharan Africa Jean-Marc Lopez told the Globes Energy 2023 Conference, which was held with Halliburton and Energean.

Lopez introduced Halliburton, which is no ordinary global service company for oil and gas fields. "We are the pioneers who play a crucial role in providing access to reliable energy," he said. "Our constant commitment is to push the boundaries of innovation, and entrepreneurship as the beating heart that moves us forward."

The task of constructing and creating wells is complex, he explained, and involves techniques from physics, earth science, chemistry, materials science, mechanical engineering, electricity and software.

A shining example of Halliburton's unwavering dedication is the partnership with Energian in the Mediterranean, he emphasized, where the partnership has succeeded in promoting mutual growth and unleashing the fresh potential of the energy resources in the flourishing region of the Middle East.

Commitment to Innovation

Lopez stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in the energy sector. He said, "We must not underestimate the central role of entrepreneurship and innovation in driving the energy industry forward. Faced with global challenges such as energy security and the urgent need for lower carbon solutions, we care discovering breakthrough solutions through the spirit of entrepreneurship and the audacity of innovative thinking."

From advanced drilling technologies to digital solutions that optimize production, Lopez showcased Halliburton's commitment to innovation. "These initiatives increase efficiency," he said, "improve safety and pave the way for the development of sustainable energy methods that will leave a lasting impact."

Lopez also introduced Halliburton Labs - a cleantech accelerator that provides entrepreneurs with unique access to Halliburton's global expertise. Halliburton Labs has 25 cleantech companies around the world. He explained that this accelerator community has a strong desire for cooperation with the startup community here in Israel, to more rapidly identify and expand the technologies that will provide the future of energy.

He continued, '"We must create an ecosystem that values collaboration and embraces the spirit of entrepreneurship. Within this amazing ecosystem, we will discover the unlimited potential of the energy industry, and ensure a brighter future than we could ever imagine."

He concluded by saying that the possibilities are endless, and the rewards are beyond our wildest dreams.

Full disclosure: Globes Energy 2023 Conference was held in cooperation with Energean and Halliburton

