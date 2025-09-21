Hapoalim gifts shares to 394,000 customers

The move in which Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) offered customers a NIS 100 grant or two shares, currently worth NIS 125.7, brought 240,000 new customers into the capital market - people who have not previously held shares in the bank. The bank's CEO Yadin Antebi opened trading this morning on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) to mark the share distribution, and was also thanked by TASE CEO Itay Ben-Zeev, for the move.

RELATED ARTICLES Hapoalim gifting its shares to customers

Bank Hapoalim announced last month that it offered its more than a million customers holding 960,000 accounts to receive one of the benefits. 394,000 Bank Hapoalim customers, about two-thirds of the customers who chose to receive a benefit, chose to become shareholders in the bank and receive the shares. Of these, 60%, about 240,000 customers are those who have never held shares in the bank. They opened an account for investing in securities, and in effect became TASE investors.

Bank Hapoalim's stock is currently trading at NIS 62.85, and those who invested in the bank's shares a year ago have recorded a return of almost 88%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 21, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.