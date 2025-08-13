Hapoalim posts NIS 2.5b profit, declares 50% dividend

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), led by CEO Yadin Antebi, today reported net profit of NIS 2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 14% from the corresponding quarter of 2024. The bank will distribute a dividend of 50% of net profit - NIS 1.27 billion. Annualized return on equity was high at 16.7%, up from 16.4% in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The bank attributed the increase in net profit to an increase in financing income and growth in the bank's activities. The bank reported increased profit even though NIS 302 million was set aside for credit losses compared with NIS 49 million in the corresponding quarter. Bank Hapoalim said that the rise was due to collective allowance, to reflect the growth in the bank's credit portfolio and the uncertain economic environment. The credit-loss ratio was 0.26%.

In the second quarter, the bank's credit portfolio grew 3%. Hapoalim said this reflects major growth in the credit portfolio of 5.8% in the first half. This is "diverse growth that is reflected in all sectors of activity, while balancing risk, growth and profitability components, and continuing to present good credit quality indicators," the bank said. Hapoalim's cost-income ratio stood at 32.8% at the end of the past quarter, an improvement from 36.7% in the corresponding quarter, but higher than Bank Leumi cost-income ratio of 26.9%.

