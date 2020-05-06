Hexagon high-rise approved for Jerusalem city center

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee has approved for deposit plans for a hexagon shaped tower in the city center. The planned 30-floor high-rise building will combine offices and commercial premises on the lower floors and apartment on the higher floors. It will be built on the site of the Pazgas offices at the corner of Hillel Street and the Hamatmid Alley near King George Street. The project's developers are Canaan Heights Ltd. and Sabergit Holdings Ltd.

The 3,000 square meter lot will include the 30-floor tower as well as seven floors added to the existing building. The project will have 800 meters of commercial space, 6,500 square meters of office space and 250 apartments.

The plan also includes public facilities and areas including two kindergartens, 350 square meters of public services including a mother and baby clinic, and 1,210 square meters for community use.

The plan pays special attention to improving public spaces and includes underground parking.

The plan was designed by American architect Ian Bader of the international firm Pei, Cobb, Freed and Partners. Bader is an ultra-Orthodox Jew who divides his time between New York and Jerusalem. He was also part of the design team for the pyramid entrance of the Louvre in Paris and the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020