Hot, Kravitz launch new low-price K-Mobile brand

Hot Mobile and the Kravitz stationery store chain announced today they are jointly launching a new mobile phone brand, K-Mobile. The new brand, which will be marketed at the Kravitz chain, will include three plans including a package of three lines.

The first plan will offer a 60 Gbps package for NIS 60 a month for a year (the cost of a single line will be NIS 25 a month). The second package has three lines with 100 Gbps for NIS 75 a month (a single line costs NIS 29.90). The third package, priced at NIS 90 a month, has 100 Gbps surfing speed, plus Next TV television services (a single line costs NIS 34.90 a month).

The cost of switching for existing customers is NIS 89. The offer is in effect until February 1, or for the first 1,000 subscribers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2020

