Hot to launch Amazon Prime Video

Altice, the parent company of Hot Telecommunications Systems, has reported the signing of an agreement with new content player Amazon Prime Video. The service will be launched first in France and later by Altice's other arms, including Hot in Israel. The announcement did not state when the service would be available in Israel. Altice also has a cooperation agreement with Netflix, whose broadcasts are also available to Hot's subscribers in Israel.

Hot CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein said that the Amazon Prime Video service would be added to a long list of applications and services available to Hot's customers, enabling them to enjoy the most advanced viewing experience.

The Altice group has 50 million subscribers in France, the US, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic. The company said that the agreement with Amazon was another step in Altice's investment in combining leading global streaming providers.

Amazon Prime last year signed a cooperation agreement with Partner TV.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019