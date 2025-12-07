House on Jordan Valley kibbutz fetches NIS 3.73m

A 150 square meter, five-room house on a 500 square meter lot on Kibbutz Ashdot Yaakov Meuhad in the Jordan Valley has been sold for NIS 3.73 million. The house has building rights for another 150 square meters and looks out onto the kibbutz fields.

The buyer is a resident of Tiberias looking for widen open spaces and regional council schools for his children.

Kibbutz Ashdot Yaakov Meuhad was expanded following an Israel Land Authority (ILA) decision 30 years ago allowing the kibbutzim and moshavim to enlarge by converting agricultural land to residential land without needing to return the land to the state.

Following the decision aimed at helping the kibbutzim solve the serious economic problems they were enduring in the 1990s, dozens of kibbutzim took advantage of the ILA decision.

The expansion of Ashdot Yaakov was based on a master plan prepared for the kibbutz. The first version of the plan was published in 2001, but it was not until 2010 that the final version was approved, in which agricultural land in the east of the kibbutz was converted into a neighborhood of 175 housing units, each with lots of 500 square meters, with building rights of up to 300 square meters in two-floor houses.

The houses in the new neighborhood were built by Grofit and Yesodot Eitanim and according to the Israel Tax Authority sales began in 2010 when a six-room detached house was sold for NIS 1.67 million. In 2020, a five-room house was sold for NIS 2.05 million, and in 2023, the NIS 3 million threshold was crossed for the first time for houses in the neighborhood, but later the rate of price increase in the area slowed down significantly. In February 2025, a six-room house was sold for the highest price in Ashdot Yaakov Meuhad and one of the highest in this part of the country - NIS 4.5 million, so even though very few deals have been completed recently, house prices there are on a moderate upward trend.

The recent NIS 4.5 million deal shows that the "glass ceiling" of prices in the area has been breached in recent times. It is likely that the location of the property on the edge of the neighborhood, facing the open view of the kibbutz’s fields, encouraged buyers to agree to pay a higher amount for the house than the norm, although this is perhaps the new price level. Thus, these days, larger six-room houses are up for sale in the neighborhood for NIS 3.9-4.75 million. Some of the houses have a separate unit that can be rented, so overall this small market is on the rise. "Regular housing units in the neighborhood cost NIS 3-3.3 million, but this unit is fundamentally different from them, and when we started marketing it, we set the price at NIS 4.2 million," says Tal Valinsky, the agent who completed the deal together with Yehuda Shneor Bar.

Bar said that the location of the house, within the boundaries of the neighborhood but opposite open fields, contributed greatly to the price, and it is also well-maintained and spacious. "The remaining building rights are also an asset that must be taken into account when buying such properties," says Valinsky, adding that "the offers received for the house were NIS 3.5-3.6 million, showing that the market is indeed pricing it higher, and the price was ultimately determined according to the highest offer we received."

Valinsky also brokered the deal for the most expensive house in the neighborhood, which sold earlier this year for NIS 4.5 million and explains that it is a much larger house.

Due to the additional offers received for the house, which were not much lower, and because of other deals completed for houses in nearby kibbutz neighborhoods, it seems the price of the house is slightly high, but not exceptionally so.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.