Water rates in Israel to rise in January 2023

Household water rates in Israel are to rise by 3.5% in January 2023, subject to a public hearing, the Israel Water Authority confirmed today.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to form the next government, told the Globes Israel Business Conference last week that he would freeze the prices of water, electricity, fuel and local taxes.

Israel's water grid is a closed grid in which rates are determined according to income and expenditure. The cost of producing water has risen due to the rise in electricity prices. Mekorot National Water company is the country's largest consumer of electricity, using 4%-5% of national demand. The final decision on the water rates rise will be taken in December.

In its announcement the Water Authority said, "Despite this moderate increase, water rates in Israel and household water bills are among the lowest in the world."

A family of four that uses 16 cubic meters of water per month will see their monthly bill rise from NIS 135 to NIS 140 from January 2023, if the hike is ultimately implemented.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.