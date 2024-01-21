HP Indigo laying off dozens of employees in Israel

HP Indigo Digital Presses in Israel is laying off dozens of its workforce of 2,400, about 2% of its workforce at its plants in Ness Ziona and Kiryat Gat, the company has announced. HP acquired Indigo in 2001.

Last February HP Indigo laid off 100 employees across the company in all departments as part of HP's decision to lay off 12% of its workforce worldwide over three years from November 2022. The latest layoffs are also part of this worldwide streamlining process, and will also be across the board in all departments of the company.

HP Indigo said, "As part of HP's plans for streamlining and improving the response to our customers' needs, we are required to make changes in the organizational structure, which also mean a reduction of the number of jobs in Israel. These are the most difficult decisions for any company, and therefore we implement them while paying full attention and respect to each and every one of our employees. We will provide a comprehensive package of financial support, including support during the transition phase. HP remains committed and continues to invest in its operations in Israel and in HP Indigo."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 21, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.