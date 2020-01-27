IAI-ELTA successfully tests airport anti-drone system

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA Systems has successfully tested its Drone Guard solution at major international airports in Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

The demand for drone protection solutions has grown rapidly following the incident when London's Gatwick Airport was forced to shut-down in December 2018 due to drones flying in the runway areas. Over 1,000 flights were affected.

Drone Guard demonstrations were performed during the various airports’ daily routine operating hours to observe how the system would detect the drones and neutralize them without hindering any flights or alarming passengers in the terminal area.

Drone Guard is a drone detection, tracking, identification and disruption system. Hundreds of units have already been sold. The system features an integrated multi-layered sensor system that includes: 3D X-band radar that detects and tracks all types of drones; dedicated COMINT system that classifies the drone by its transmission (using the information to verify the target and reduce false detection rates); an EO/IR camera used to classify the detected object; and a Jammer that neutralizes and intercepts the object. All the sensors are managed by a unified command and control unit. The key advantage of the layered configuration is that it provides added protection should one layer fail. The system is specifically configured to operate in the airport environment and has been demonstrated to the satisfaction of the airport operators, proving its effectiveness as well the ability to operate and not interfere or interrupt the airport’s normal operation.

Drone Guard provides a significant advantage for users that wish to operate drone counter-measures at airports and populated areas due to its ability to operate in tandem with radio transmitting systems such as radars, communication systems, and others within an airport’s complex electromagnetic spectrum. Drone Guard radar operates in X-Band which does not interfere with airport radars that typically operate in S-Band. Drone Guard's advanced mitigation measures can also neutralize a threat with minimal interference to the airport’s surroundings.

IAI VP and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman said, "Drone Guard system is operational worldwide and was used to protect major events such as the G20 in Argentina last year. We are proud to provide the Drone Guard system to some of the main airports around the world. Since the Drone Guard is lightweight, transportable and easy to set up, we have been able to meet these demands with an excellent level of performance. In September, we participated in the REP(MUS) 19 NATO exercise in Portugal where we successfully demonstrated the Drone Guard’s ability to protect harbors against hostile drones, UASs, USVs and other airborne and surface threats."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020