IAI successfully tests MRSAM missile defense in India

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and DRDO India have announced that they have successfully tested their MRSAM air and missile defense systems, which they have jointly developed, at a test range in India last week.

MRSAM is an advanced air and missile defense system that provides protection against a variety of aerial platforms. The system, which is used by the Indian Air Force, Indian Army Force, Indian Navy and Israeli Defense Forces, includes an advanced phased array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and interceptors with advanced RF seeker.

MRSAM is jointly developed by IAI and DRDO for Indian forces in collaboration with Israeli and Indian industries, including Rafael, TATA, BEL, L&T, BDL and many private vendors.

The latest trial, conducted at the Indian test range, has validated all components of the weapon system to the customer’s satisfaction. Israeli specialists and Indian scientists and officers participated in and witnessed the test.

The flight test demonstrated different extreme reference scenarios, validating various system capabilities. As part of the test the MRSAM interceptor was launched from a land based mobile launcher and successfully hit its threats. The scenario began by targeting the threat detected by the Systems digital MMR Radar, and launched the MRSAM interceptor toward its operational trajectory. The interceptor acquired the target, and successfully intercepted it. All the weapon system’s elements met the test goals successfully.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said, "MRSAM Air & Missile Defense System is a cutting edge, innovative system that once again has proven its advanced capabilities against a variety of threats. Every trial in an air defense system is a complex operational event and the Covid-19 limitations significantly increase the complexity. This trial is yet another testimonial to the strong partnership between IAI and India and the two nations. IAI is proud to lead this impressive cooperation with DRDO and the Indian forces and is dedicated to its continued success."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021