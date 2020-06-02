IAI successfully trials LORA ballistic missile

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has successfully completed a dual operational firing trial with LORA (Long-Range Artillery Weapon System), a precise ballistic strike missile.

Conducted at sea, the trial included the launch of two long-range LORA missiles to a target point. The complex trial included two scenarios to test and demonstrate LORA’s advanced capabilities. The first scenario involved a short-range launch to 90 km and the second to a long range of 400 km.

In its ground version, the weapon system was deployed on a ship at sea to comply with the safety requirements of trials of this type. The missile was launched from an operational system that comprises a command trailer and a ground launcher. Under both scenarios, the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with utmost precision. Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all of the trial’s objectives. Given the Covid-19 restrictions, the trial was executed with a portable trial field and a capsule team, which managed the trial remotely.

Developed by IAI’s MALAM division, LORA is a sea-to-ground and ground-to-ground system which comprises a long-range ballistic missile, a unique launcher, a command and control system, and a ground/marine support system. The LORA system provides ballistic assault capabilities for multiple ranges with a precision level of 10 meters CEP.

IAI EVP and general manager of the Systems, Missiles and Space Group Boaz Levy said, "The complex trial, performed under Covid-19 limitations, demonstrated the advanced capabilities of both IAI and LORA, our strategic missile system. The trial was executed according to a fully functional design, which tested the system’s maneuvering, strike, and precision, as well as technological developments and enhancements introduced by our engineers. Performing a trial with this level of complexity during these days is a testament to IAI’s unwavering commitment to our clients across the globe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020