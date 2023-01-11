ICL signs long-term General Mills phosphate supply deal

Israel specialty minerals company ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) today announced it will be the strategic specialty phosphate solutions supplier to General Mills. The long-term agreement will begin in June of 2023 and will initially be focused on supply in North America, with the potential for international expansion.

ICL Phosphate Specialties president and North America managing director Phil Brown said, "Our focus is always on the customer and on delivering best-in-class product, quality and service. We’re pleased General Mills appreciates our efforts and is also dedicated to providing best-in-class products to their customers. We’re looking forward to working with their R&D team to find new ways to support their product development and are excited to turn to our global innovation team for support."

General Mills global sourcing director Sebastiao Pinho added, "As part of our strategy to develop long-term partnerships with key suppliers, we’re excited to work with ICL and leverage their technical expertise to support our business growth plans."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2023.

