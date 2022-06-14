ICL signs long-term Polysulphate deal with India Potash

Israeli global specialty minerals company ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement with India Potash Limited (IPL) to supply organic Polysulphate.

The agreement extends to 2026, with a renewal option and is for an aggregate amount of 1 million metric tons, with quantities increasing for each year of the agreement. ICL said that each shipment will be a minimum of 25,000 tons, with prices and payment terms to be periodically fixed between IPL and ICL.

The Polysulphate will help boost the Indian government's organic agriculture program.

