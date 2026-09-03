IDF chief’s wife quits Tomer Food after media criticism

After critical reports in the media about the conduct of Orna Zamir, wife of IDF chief of general staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, as an independent director at Tomer Food Combination (TASE: TOFD), she has submitted her resignation. The criticism was that Zamir was employed by Tomer while the IDF was one of the company’s biggest companies.

The IDF claimed that this was that criticism was invalid as the Chief of Staff does not deal with any matters relating to the Tomer Food Company. Sources at the Ministry of Defense insisted that there have in fact been no private dealings between Tomer Food and the IDF or the Ministry of Defense, from the Chief of Staff's time in office and also previously when he was Director General of the Ministry of Defense.

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"All engagements during his tenure follow a lawfully won tender. All tenders are simple, meaning the cheapest bid won. Orna Zamir's appointment (at Tomer Food) was made about three months ago," the same sources explain. "The Chief of Staff's wife's joining the company has already been included in the updated conflict of interest agreement, which will be signed according to plan (updated from time to time)."

The company's response: "Tomer Foods regrets Orna Zamir's decision to end her term, given the media attention that has arisen around her, which ultimately led to her decision to end her position. The company respects her decision and thanks her for her contribution."

According to the company's announcement to the TASE regarding Zamir, "In her announcement, she stated that she believes that the aforementioned engagement could harm the company's business activities, and therefore this is the right and responsible step in the best interest of the company."

Orna Zamir (57) was appointed to her position as a director of the company on May 19 2026. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Tel Aviv University and a certificate in business administration from the School of Commerce (ESG) in Paris.

For the past three years, she has served as a communications consultant at the firm Oz Consulting. She also served as VP development at Allyn Beit Noam, VP services at the Hod Hasharon Municipality for five years, and a director at the Hod Hasharon Water Infrastructure Company (MIA) for four years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2026.

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