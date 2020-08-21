IKEA Israel axes dozens already on unpaid leave

Furniture and home accessories retail chain IKEA Israel has informed staff about dozens of layoffs, sources inform "Globes." In late June, IKEA Israel announced that it was reducing opening hours and keeping 400 employees on unpaid leave until the end of August. At the time those employees were offered the opportunity to change jobs within the chain, or choose early retirement, and many chose to do so.

Now those employees who have not chosen any of these options have been fired. In March, 600 employees were put on unpaid leave and 200 of these employees were brought back in June. It is not clear how many of the 400 were prepared to change jobs or take early retirement but many dozens are reportedly being laid off.

IKEA Israel operates six stores around the country and had 1,700 employees before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

IKEA Israel said, "About 300 employees were offered early retirement packages and as part of this plan employees were also paid an extra three to five salaries according to their seniority."

