ILA issues first Sde Dov housing tender

The Israel Land Authority (ILA) has published the first marketing tender for the construction of housing on Tel Aviv's former Sde Dov airport in the northwest of the city. The tender is for the construction of 1,916 housing units including 324 for long-term rental and 5,040 square meters of commercial space in the Eshkol area of Sde Dov. The tender is being conducted online and will close on June 28.

The full plan for the Eshkol section of Sde Dov will include 4,844 housing units, in mixed purpose neighborhoods at a density of 54 housing units per 1,000 square meters of land. The plan will also include 45,000 square meters of commercial space, 145,000 square meters of offices and 680 hotel rooms.

The planned light rail Green Line will run through the Eshkol section directly north of Ibn Gbriol Street, which is intended to reduce the dependency of the new neighborhood's residents on cars.

ILA head Yaakov Kvint said, "After long years in which we have promoted the national plan on land of the vacated airport, we are marketing the first neighborhood in the plan - in the heart of an area of high demand - and we hope to create a range of housing solutions for residents of central Israel including affordable housing. We are talking about a historical measure which implements a vision of many years and boosts housing in a high demand area of the country. The plan includes mixed use buildings and allows a high quality of life for Tel Aviv's residents. We are working intensively to promote the other plans in the Dov quarter while recognizing its importance for the city, the economy and society."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 15, 2021

