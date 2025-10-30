India to approve deals worth $3.7b for Israeli defense missiles

India's Defense Procurement Procedure Administration, headed by Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, will meet on November 23 to approve a series of defense deals with Israel worth about $3.762 billion. The deals include, among others, rockets for the ground forces and MR-SAM air defense missiles developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) with local company BDL. Both the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are interested in procuring more than 300 units.

One of the essential advantages of Israeli defense industries in India in general, and of IAI in particular, is the early integration of their activities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India policy. As part of this, in March 2024, IAI established Indian subsidiary ASI. The company was founded as part of a collaboration between IAI, the Israeli Ministry of Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) (MAFAT), the Indian government's defense research and development agency, to develop and support products manufactured for the Indian armed forces.

ASI has 50 employees, 97% of whom are Indian citizens. The company's offices are in Delhi, with branches throughout the subcontinent. The Indian subsidiary conducts transactions in the local currency, the rupee, and is the only company dealing in MR-SAM - an advanced system that provides protection against a variety of aerial threats and is used by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The system includes a phased array radar, a command and control system, mobile launchers, and interceptors equipped with an advanced radio frequency sensor.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2025.

