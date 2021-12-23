Insight Partners appoints Liad Agmon Israel partner

Insight Partners, the biggest investor in Israeli tech, announced today the appointment of Liad Agmon as a partner and managing director in Israel. Agmon will take up his position in April 2022 and prior to that will serve as an advisor from the beginning of 2022. Agmon will team up with Insight partners VP Daniel Aronovitz who opened the firm's office in Tel Aviv in 2019.

Agmon was CEO and cofounder of Dynamic Yield, which was founded in 2011 and developed an AI marketing platform. In 2019, Dynamic Yield was sold to McDonald's for $300 million in 2019 and earlier this week sold onto Mastercard. Agmon is stepping down as Dynamic Yield's CEO but will continue to serve as an advisor to Mastercard and Dynamic Yield until at least the end of 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES Mastercard buys Israeli AI co Dynamic Yield from McDonald's

Insight Partners notes that over the years Agmon has acted as an angel investor and has invested in several Israeli companies including Papaya Global and Torq, both of which are also Insight Partners portfolio companies.

Agmon said, "In the 20 years in the industry as an entrepreneur, I have experienced the ups and downs of founding companies and selling them to giant US companies. As an investor, I have over recent years accompanied many entrepreneurs on their journey. When they proposed to me to join Insight's amazing team, a fund that has invested in many of Israel's successful startups, it was like Lebron James asking a basketball player to join him at the Lakers - an offer that's impossible to refuse. I am thrilled at the opportunity to invest and to contribute from my experience to the next generation of companies growing here in Israel."

Insight Partners has invested in 35 Israeli companies including Monday.com, WalkMe and SentinelOne, which have all since had Wall Street IPOs this year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 23, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.