US chip giant Intel is continuing to reduce its workforce as part of the streamlining plan led by CEO Lip-Bu Tan, "Business Insider" reports. The global layoffs are reportedly in the IT division and some employees have posted on social media that they have lost their jobs.

In response to "Business Insider," Intel said,. "As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, we continuously evaluate our workforce to ensure that our priorities and resources are aligned."

According to Intel’s financial reports, the company’s global workforce decreased by about 4,000 employees during the first nine months of 2026, from 85,100 at the end of 2025 to 81,100 at the end of September. However, these figures do not include the current round of layoffs, the scale of which has not yet been disclosed.

At this stage, it has not yet been revealed how many employees in Israel have been affected by the latest round of cuts within the Information Technology Division.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

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