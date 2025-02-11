Intel Israel CEO named interim head of DCAI

Intel Israel CEO Karin Eibschitz Segal has been appointed Intel's interim head of Intel's data center and artificial intelligence (DCAI), the third most important position at the US chipmaker. DCAI is one of the most important divisions at the company and which is tasked with developing a rival solution to Nvidia's processors and servers.

Eibschitz Segal has over the past few years been managing Intel's development centers in Haifa, Petah Tikva and Jerusalem and serves as co-CEO of Intel Israel. She will serve in the senior position on an interim basis until a permanent appointment is made.

The role puts Eibschitz Segal in charge of 10,000 employees worldwide including several hundred in Israel and will allow her to make crucial decisions about the development of Intel's next generation of AI cloud computing processors.

Is this the chip that will challenge Nvidia's processors?

The DCAI division has been taking one hit after another. Revenue fell in the last quarter, even though the entire field is growing, and the launch of a graphics processor that would challenge the existing players in the market has been postponed until next year. The division's CEO was appointed to the position about a year ago to replace Sandra Rivera, who became synonymous with the division and left a year ago for Intel subsidiary Altera, which she also left in recent days to become Nokia CEO. If Intel succeeds in developing a manufacturing technology based on 1.8-nanometer chips, as the company hints it will, the division led by Eibschitz Segal could launch a chip that will finally challenge Nvidia's H100 and Blackwell processors and AMD's MI300.

The chip called Jaguar Shores, will only be launched early next year.

At the end of last year Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger stepped down, and the company is now being temporarily led by CFO David Zinsner and COO Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

Intel said, "We have a strong DCAI team that will continue to advance our priorities in service to our customers. Karin Eibschitz Segal has been appointed interim head of the DCAI business and is an accomplished executive with nearly two decades of Intel leadership experience spanning products, systems, and infrastructure roles. We are grateful for Justin Hotard’s contributions and wish him the best in his new role.

