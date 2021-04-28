Intel to build new Haifa campus, hiring 1,000

Intel Israel announced today that it is hiring 1,000 new people by the end of 2021, in addition to the 400 developers that its Habana Labs chip unit announced last week that it is hiring. Intel also announced that it is building a new campus in the MATAM industrial park in Haifa at an investment of $200 million.

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger will visit Israel next week to formally announce the construction of the new campus.

RELATED ARTICLES Intel's Habana Labs hiring hundreds for AI chip development in Israel

Intel said, "In order to support and execute the main projects received from global headquarters, Intel will hire hardware engineers, who will be at the core of the current recruitment, AI software engineers from the electrical engineering sector, computer science software for a wide range of roles, from students through to experienced engineers with advanced degrees. The main groups currently being hired are employees in the worlds of computing, data and cloud.

The new campus will be built adjacent to Intel's existing buildings in Haifa's MATAM industrial park and will encompass 70,000 square meters - 40,000 square meters above ground and 30,000 square meters below ground. The campus will be designed for hybrid employment, combining work in the office and from home, and will house 6,000 development center employees, most of whom already work in surrounding buildings. Construction of the new campus will begin soon and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Intel Israel is already the largest employer in Israel outside of the public sector and the new campus will allow the work force to be further enlarged. Intel Israel already has 14,000 employees (7,000 in development) plus a further 2,100 employees at Mobileye, Habana Labs and Moovit, all Israeli companies that it has acquired in recent years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021