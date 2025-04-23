Intel to cut 20% of workforce - report

Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan is expected to announce this week that 20% of the chipmaker's workforce is being laid off in efforts to put the financially troubled company back on track, "Bloomberg" reports.

The move comes just months after the company fired 15,000 employees. It is not yet clear how any new round of cuts will affect the company in Israel, although the most recent layoffs did eventually reach the country. Over 1,000 Intel Israel employees were laid off in late 2024, pushing the number of Intel Israel employees below 10,000 for the first time in a decade.

At the end of 2024, Intel had 109,000 employees worldwide.

The new streamlining measures are being led by Tan who took over at the helm in mid-March. He was a surprise appointment, after previously stepping down from the board of directors last August, due to differences of opinion with previous CEO Pat Gelsinger about the extent of layoffs, which he felt were too small, and the slow pace of progress on production.

Tan is considered a senior figure in the chip making world having served for almost 20 years as CEO of Cadence, one of the world's two biggest suppliers of chip development tools.

