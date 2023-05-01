Interior Ministry to issue passports without appointment

Israel's Ministry of Interior has announced that the Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheva offices will open between May 14 and June 15 for renewing and issuing passports without an appointment. The four biggest Ministry of Interior offices in the country will be open from 7.30 am to 10 pm and will engage only in issuing biometric passports and ID cards.

Until now those wishing to renew their passports had to make an appointment, usually more than six months away and as a result a huge backlog in passport applications has plagued the country.

There is concern that the offices will be swamped, as large numbers of applicants descend on the Ministry of Interior to renew their passports in time for the summer vacation.

Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel said, "I ask that you be patient. There will be long lines. Many people will come to the offices and the wait may take several hours, so choose a day that suits you to come."

After visiting the office and taking a number, Ministry of Interior technology will allow the person to see on line what number is being received and a notification will be sent to their phone an estimated 30 minutes before their number is due, so they will not need to sit for hours in the Ministry of Interior office.

In order to free up Ministry of Interior staff to clear the passport backlog, Arbel has decided to extend the validity of 11,000 visas of foreign workers.

Arbel said, "I hope and believe that we will reach July and August with a dramatic reduction in the crisis. It's time to make a change and I'm sure that together with the commitment and professionalism of the employees, the change will be made."

