Irish remove Elbit fog landing system from gov’t jet

A new executive jet purchased for €53 million for the Irish government will not be able to land in fog and hazardous weather conditions because the Irish insisted that the manufacturer remove the landing system produced by Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT), the Irish media reports.

The Falcon 6X executive jet, manufactured by Frech company Dassault, normally includes Elbit’s FalconEye system on the aircraft’s nose and helps pilots navigate fog and difficult weather conditions. However, because the system is manufactured by an Israeli company, the Irish authorities insisted that the manufacturers remove the system.

Ireland is one of the most pro-Palestinian countries in the EU, and its dislike of Israel crosses political camps and led the country to try and lead the suspension of relations between Israel and the EU.

As a defense company, Elbit is accused in Ireland of complicity in what the government calls "genocide" in the Gaza Strip. The plane was purchased at a high cost, replacing another plane that was used to fly the Irish Prime Minister and other senior officials.

A former pilot in the squadron responsible for the government plane told the Irish Times that the Israeli system "gives the plane the ability to land in fog, while other planes without the system would have to be diverted to alternative airports."

The Irish website "TheJournal," which first reported the matter, said that removing the system "could impair the plane's ability to land in fog and difficult weather conditions."

The plane can carry about 14 passengers. French company Dassault defines Elbit's system as, "Providing unprecedented ability to navigate in all types of weather, night or day." The system transmits information from sensors back to the cockpit.

While the Irish government told the website that "There is no limit to the operational capabilities of the plane," the Irish website added, "Informed sources believe that the disadvantage of missing the Israeli system limits the range of options available to the plane's pilots."

Despite the Irish government’s decision to boycott Israeli products in opposition to the war in Gaza four new helicopters ordered from Airbus also include Israeli technology. The Hellonix system is jointly produced by Elbit and Airbus and is considered a "critical" system for helicopter pilots, and one that cannot be removed or boycotted. A new Irish maritime patrol aircraft that was ordered also has Israeli radar systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.