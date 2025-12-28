Iron Beam laser defense system delivered to IDF

After a complex development process, Israel’s Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D) (MAFAT) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems this morning delivered the first Iron Beam high energy laser defense system to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The system, which has proven its effectiveness in an extensive series of trials against a variety of threats, and has successfully intercepted rockets, mortars and drones, is being received by the Israel Air Force and integrated into Israel's multi-layered defense system, as a complementary capability to the Iron Dome, David's Sling and the Arrow air missile defense systems.

The official handover ceremony was held at the Rafael facility in the presence of Minister of Defense Israel Katz. The ceremony was attended by Dov Oster, a MAFAT employee who was one of the system's developers and the father of the late Captain Eitan Oster, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon during the war and whose name the system now bears - Or Eitan.

Iron Beam’s main advantage

Iron Beam represents a world-class technological and engineering breakthrough. It is a powerful laser system for protection against aerial threats (rockets, mortar bombs, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc.). The system is equipped with an advanced laser source and a unique electro-optical aiming system, which allows it to intercept a wide range of targets with an upgraded operating range, maximum accuracy and very high efficiency, all at a negligible cost - which is the main advantage of the laser system

The system is intended to complement Iron Dome, with both being operated from the same control vehicle. The Iron Dome is an interception system for rocket threats within a range of 40 kilometers, while Iron Beam will have a range of up to 10 kilometers, using a powerful laser beam with a power of about 100 kilowatts

Iron Beam has a major advantage over Iron Dome in terms of cost. While each interception by Iron Dome costs an estimated $30,000, an interception by Iron Beam will cost only about $5-10 per interception, due to the use of high energy. However, the laser has a significant decrease in effectiveness during cloudy and hazy conditions, Due to the challenges of the laser, and the different ranges, Iron Beam and Iron Dome will be deployed side by side. Iron Beam will be deployed at borders, population centers and strategic infrastructures to protect them from missiles, rockets, drones and mortars

MAFAT has been leading the development of the system in recent years, together with the main developer Rafael, alongside Elbit Systems, which is responsible for the laser in the system, and other defense industries, including SCD and Shafir Systems.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.