ironSource jumps on Vodafone partnership

Israeli app monetization company ironSource (NYSE: IS) has today announced a strategic partnership with European mobile phone operator Vodafone.

As part of the partnership, Vodafone will be integrating Tel Aviv-based ironSource's Aura solution suite on its Android devices across Europe, including in the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy. Aura is designed to empower carriers to build long-lasting relationships with their customers and to improve the device experience by providing valuable content and services at the moment of device setup and throughout the lifecycle of the device. Through Aura, carriers are given the flexibility to promote their owned and operated content and services in a dynamic and seamless way.

ironSource cofounder and president Arnon Harish said, "Offering high-quality content at points where it’s relevant, welcome and natural, is the cornerstone of creating customer loyalty today. We’re excited to partner with a leading telco brand like Vodafone to offer their customers an optimized onboarding and in-life device experience which is richer and better suited to each user’s needs."

ironSource's share price is up 4.85% on the NYSE at $12.33, giving a market cap of $12.4 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021